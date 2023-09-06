Manual Resuscitators Market Is Predicted To Reach Us$ 780 Million By 2032 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy)
The global manual resuscitators market is projected to expand rapidly at a CAGR of 7% from 2022 to 2032. At present, the market is valued at US$ 400 million and is predicted to reach US$ 780 million by the end of 2032. Demand for self-inflating resuscitators is anticipated to propel at a CAGR of 7.2% through 2032. Self-inflating resuscitators are more convenient to use than other resuscitators, which demonstrates their higher demand in the market.
Hand-held, compact manual resuscitators are used to expand the lungs of patients who are unable to breathe on their own to maintain their oxygenation and survival. Every time the gadget is squeezed, the air is allowed to be pushed into the lungs.
Key Takeaways from Market Study
The global manual resuscitators market is valued at US$ 400 million in 2022. Market in Canada is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period (2022-2032). Demand for flow-inflating manual resuscitators is predicted to progress at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2032. Market in Germany is set to increase at a CAGR of 5% through 2032.
“The processing of manual resuscitators is being accelerated by several innovative techniques. Demand for manual resuscitators is likely to rise as government organizations speed up their efforts to create innovative resuscitation techniques that can lessen brain damage and increase patient survival following prolonged cardiac arrest,” says a Fact.MR analyst
Major market participants are actively engaged in the creation of novel resuscitation devices to satisfy consumer demand and improve their position.
Competitive Landscape
Manufacturers of manual resuscitators are making an effort to introduce more recent integrated devices that will help resolve issues about delayed ventilation. To boost their visibility among competitors globally, major companies in the manual resuscitators market are actively engaged in mergers, agreements, and product launch activities.
In 2020, Aeunveiled AQovent, a mechanical resuscitator made of silicone that is mass-produced, affordable, and of high quality. It is an emergency resuscitator that automatically provides patients with steady pressure ventilation while being powered by oxygen.
CareFusion Medline Industries Philips Healthcare ResMed, Inc. Laerdal Medical Ambu A/S Covidien Plc Drager Medical AG and Co. GE Healthcare Hill Hopkins Medical Product HUM Systems for Life Me. Ber. Srl Weinmann Emergency
Segmentation of Manual Resuscitators Industry Research
By Type:
Self-inflating Flow-inflating T-piece By Modality: By Material: By Application:
Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Cardiopulmonary Arrest Others By End User:
Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers Military Specialized Diagnostic Centers By Region:
North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa
Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global manual resuscitators market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.
The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of type (self-inflating, flow-inflating, T-piece), modality (disposable, reusable), material (silicon, PVC, rubber), application (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cardiopulmonary arrest, others), and end-user (hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, military, specialized diagnostic centers), across five major regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).
