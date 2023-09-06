Pea Protein Isolate Market Size To Register Robust Revenue Cagr Over The Forecast Period X Herald

The Pea protein isolate Market was valued at USD 3910 Million in 2022 and is expected to register a CAGR of 7.2% by 2032.

Increased consumer awareness of health, environmental sustainability, and ethical considerations has led to a growing demand for plant-based protein sources. Pea protein isolate, being a plant-based protein, has benefited from this trend as consumers seek alternatives to animal-derived proteins like whey and casein. The rise in veganism and vegetarianism has spurred demand for plant-based protein sources. Pea protein isolate fits well into these dietary preferences, as it is free from animal products and is often used as a key ingredient in vegan and vegetarian food products. These are the key factors expected to drive global market growth during the forecast period.

Key Company:



Emsland Group

Roquette

Cosucra

Nutri-Pea

Shuangta Food

Yantai Oriental Protein Tech

Shandong Jianyuan Foods Shandong Huatai Food

Market Segmentation (by Type):



Low Purity Pea Protein Isolate (75%-80%)

Medium Purity Pea Protein Isolate (80%-85%) High Purity Pea Protein Isolate (>85%)

Market Segmentation (by Application):



Sports Nutrition Food

Energy Drinks

Health Food

Pet Food Others

Geographic Segmentation:



North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest of South America) The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Competitive Landscape:

The research report sheds light on the competitive landscape of the global market with details of every market player and its activities such as license agreement, global standing, economic activity and plans, and revenue generation among others. The global market is highly fragmented and consists of key players operating at regional and global levels. These key players are adopting varistrategies such as joint ventures, collaborations, R&D investments, and mergers and acquisitions to gain a robust footing in the market and enhance their product base.

Silent Features of The Report:



