Price of Russia's flagship Urals crude averages USD74

(MENAFN) In August, the price of Russia's flagship Urals crude averaged USD74, above the USD60 price restriction set by the EU and G7 nations in an effort to limit Moscow's oil income.



The price was higher than the average for July (USD64.37 a barrel), based on figures issued by the Russian Finance Ministry on Friday, but it was also somewhat lower than the price it brought in in August of last year. For comparison, the benchmark price for Brent crude in August was USD86.20 a barrel.



Russian cargoes cannot be handled by Western shipping, insurance, or reinsurance companies unless they are sold at or lower than the predetermined price because to the price cap on Russian oil that was imposed by the EU, G7, as well as allies in December.



For Russian petroleum exports, a similar ban was put in place in February.



Moscow's response to the limitations is to forbid the sale of crude oil and refined goods to customers who adhere to the limit.



Since the system was put in place, August marked the second straight month in which the average price of Russia's Urals exceeded USD60.

