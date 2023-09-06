Intravenous Equipment Market Is Predicted To Reach Us$ 16.1 Billion By 2027 X Herald

Using intraventechnology, it is possible to provide nutrients or medications directly into a vein, such as insulin, hormones, antibiotics, and painkillers. There is no need to use a new needle for each treatment once the IV cannula has been placed into the vein. The patient can then receive immediate access to blood, fluids, or medications from the nurse or medical expert.

Some of the product categories that make up the market include drip chambers, administration sets, securement devices, and IV catheters. IV catheters are in high demand because they can reduce problems during medical treatment. Peripheral IVs, central vencatheters, and midline catheters are the three primary subgroups of IVs. In hospitals, variIVCs could be utilised every day depending on the type of catheter being used.

The increasing significance of intraven(IV) therapy is one of the key factors influencing the demand for intravenequipment internationally. Both surgical and non-surgical patients routinely receive IV therapy, which is an essential component of treating many illnesses. The increased incidence of chronic diseases around the world is a significant factor driving the growth of the worldwide intravenequipment market. The most common chronic diseases include diabetes, cancer, heart disease, lung disease, and kidney disease. Additionally, the expansion of healthcare infrastructure in poor countries has created lucrative prospective business possibilities for manufacturers of intravenequipment.

High Use of IntravenEquipment in Treatment of Several SeriDiseases”

The need for surgical procedures is expected to rise significantly as the population ages and develops chronic illnesses. Equipment for IV therapy is one of the best solutions for treating such conditions, which may be useful for manufacturers of intravenequipment.

Many medications are given via IV therapy, including those for rheumatoid arthritis, osteoporosis, Crohn's disease, systemic lupus, psoriasis, multiple sclerosis, and gout.

The prevalence of chronic diseases is rising, operations are being conducted in more countries, more intraven(IV) drugs are being approved, and intravendevices are advancing technologically, all of which are factors in the expansion of the IV equipment market.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study



From 2022 to 2027, sales of IV catheters are expected to grow at a CAGR of 6% and reach US$ 5 billion.

From 2022 to 2027, the market for intravenequipment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6%.

During the projection period, it is expected that the Chinese market would expand rapidly at a CAGR of 9%. Sales of security devices are expected to increase over the next five years at a CAGR of 6.6%.

IntravenEquipment Industry Research Segmentation



By Product :



IV Catheters



Securement Devices



Administration Sets



Infusion Sets



Drip Chambers

Others

End User :



Hospitals



Clinics



Ambulatory Care Centers

Others

By Region :



North America



Latin America



Europe



East Asia



South Asia & Oceania MEA

Winning Strategy

Becton, Dickinson and Company, Terumo Medical Corporation, B. Braun Holding Gmbh & Co. Kg, Teleflex Medical Inc., and Medtronic Inc. are notable suppliers of intravensystems.

The first and sole plug suitable/compatible with a microcatheter to occlude arteries up to 8 millimeters in diameter, the AZURTM Vascular Plug, was launched in July 2021, by Terumo Medical Corporation (TMC). In order to slow down or stop blood flow through the peripheral vasculature's arteries, this is used.

Competitive Landscape

The market's major players are concentrating on integrating IV equipment such as IV infusion pumps with EHR technology.

Manufacturers of intravenequipment are concentrating on leading economies to expand their market presence globally in light of the rapid growth in the healthcare sector.

A privately-owned company with its headquarters in Salamanca, Spain, Cytognos specializes in flow cytometry technologies for the diagnosis of blood cancer, detection of minimal residual disease, & immune monitoring study for blood disorders. In February 2022, BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) announced its acquisition of Cytognos.

Key Companies Profiled



Becton, Dickinson and Company

B. Braun Melsungen AG

FresenSE & Co. KGaA

Baxter International Inc.

Smiths Medical

ICU Medical, Inc.

C. R. Bard, Inc.

Terumo Corporation

Moog, Inc. AngioDynamics, Inc.

