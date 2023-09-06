Exports from Iran’s Isfahan increases by 37 percent in initial 5 months of Iranian year

(MENAFN) The worth of export from Isfahan district increased by 37 percent in the initial five months of the present Iranian calendar year (March 21, August 22), in comparison to the same phase of time in the past year, as stated by a regional official.



Rasoul Kouhestani-Pajouh, the director-general of the region’s taxes department, declared that that commodities valued at USD750.632 million were exported from the region in the five-month time.



The official set the mass of the exported commodities at 909,000 tons, marking a 11 percent increase on yearly basis.



He stated that the products were exported to 79 nations, and mentioned Iraq, Pakistan, Turkey, Afghanistan, as well as the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as the main export locations.



Based on the figures published by the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), the worth of Iran’s non-oil exports in the initial five months of the present Iranian calendar year hit USD19.3 billion.

