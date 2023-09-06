Majority of Russians like farming

(MENAFN) According to data released on Sunday by Rosselkozbank, the nation's top agricultural lender, the vast majority of Russians are familiar with farming and have a close connection to the earth.



At the start of September, the bank ran a survey, and over 1,000 customers responded.



According to the findings, 85 percent of Russians have at least once harvested crops, while 15 percent of respondents claimed they have never done so but would like to.



According to Rosselkhozbank, over 60 percent of individuals surveyed cultivate food on their own property or family plots, while another 23.7 percent indicated they work in agriculture for a living.



Many of the respondents agreed that having your own piece of land where you may raise plants and take care of seedlings is not only practical but also fun.



Given that the majority of city dwellers come from rural areas in their first or second generations, the survey's researchers hypothesize that Russians have a hereditary "love of the soil."

