The Funapes Project Announces Treasure Hunt On Twitter

From now until September 30, 2023, players can answer riddles and solve puzzles posted on social media to win exciting prizes.

Oberstdorf, Germany, 6th September 2023, ZEX PR WIRE , The FunApes Project has officially unveiled an exciting month-long digital treasure hunt entitled“The Quest for Kido” on X (formerly Twitter). This event will feature fun online puzzles and riddles,“escaperoom style” and is lasts whole September. On the grand finale on September 30th the 2 best Riddlers will battle against each other and win a grand prize. All participants are entered in a Raffle for a giveaway.

Most riddles are given out on the twitter handle: @FunApes_NFT







The FunApes project debuted in early 2023 and is part of the Fun Labs ecosystem, which includes Fundaes NFT, Fun Apes NFT and othe digital collectibles.. With FunApes.io, holders get to purchase from a collection of 8,888 animated apes inspired by sweet treats. These apes double as membership passes into the FunApes community, where members get benefits including access to the LAB. The Fun Apes are also Digital Collectibles on Ethereum blockchain.

The FunApes Project has an active social media community mainly on Twitter and Discord. Organizers create special online treasure hunts such as“The Quest for Kido”. In this highly anticipated armchair treasure hunt, players will help find the lost child“Kido” while enjoying prizes along the way.

”The Quest for Kido” features $700+ prizes to include raffles for all participants; FUNS ecosystem set raffles for the fastest correct answer; and $250 ETH + 1/1 custom FAPE for the grand finale winner. Players are invited to join anytime between now and September 30, 2023, when the grand finale winner will be revealed. Anyone can participate in“The Quest for Kido”; there is no requirement to be a FunApes.io holder.

Players will watch for riddles on Twitter: @FunApes_NFT and hints, all of which can be used to win prizes in“The Quest for Kido”.

The team at FunApes.io is excited to engage with people around the world as part of the new treasure hunt and invites people to check out the game while also learning about The FunApes Project. More information can be found now at

ABOUT FUNAPES.IO

Fun Apes is a collection of animated apes inspired by candy and the desire for sweets. Each ape doubles as your membership pass to the community, granting members-only benefit