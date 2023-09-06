Levulinic Acid Market Is Likely To Reach A Valuation Of Nearly Us$ 127.2 Million By 2032 X Herald

Levulinic acid is environmentally friendly because it is made from biomass, which increases demand. The acid, as well as its numerderivatives and by-products, are used in a variety of processes, including synthesis, as solvents for paint and coatings, as monomers, as insecticides, in the medical field, and more.

Key Insights

· Between 2022 and 2032, the levulinic acid market is anticipated to rise 4X.

· The largest market for levulinic acid, with more than 30% of the global market, is the United States.

· The biggest levulinic acid revenue is anticipated to come from agricultural applications, with a forecasted CAGR of 18.3% during the forecast period.

Applications of Levulinic Acid in Agriculture and Pharmaceuticals to contribute the most to revenue

Levulinic acid is most commonly used in agriculture, with a 12.6% historical CAGR. A common herbicide made from levulinic acid is delta amino levulinic acid. With a historical CAGR of 11.5% and an anticipated CAGR of 16.3%, pharmaceuticals are a growing demand component, expected to generate US$ 39.6 Mn in revenue in 2032. Drug delivery methods, dietary supplements, therapy, and drug production are just a few examples of the many uses for pharmaceuticals.

The United States to Continue Being the Nuclof Global Levulinic Acid Demand

With an anticipated market size of US$ 39 Mn at a CAGR of 15.9% and a projected market size of US$ 8.2 Mn in 2021 with a historical CAGR of 11.2%, theis the hub of global demand. The FDA has approved levulinic acid. Levulinic acid was recognised by the DOE, or United States Department of Energy, as a crucial platform chemical for developing green industrial chemical processes in 2022. A project by Biofine Developments Northeast to produce levulinic acid from biomaterials received financing, according to a 2019 announcement from the Maine Technology Institute.

Competition Insights

Levulinic Acid developers are focused on further research to harness the edge their products are gaining due to their environmental benefits. The key companies operating include Anhui Herman ImpexLtd, AkzoNobel, Avantium, International Inc., CSPC Pharmaceutical Group, DuPont, G.F. Biochemicals Ltd, Great Chemicals Co. Ltd., Hebei Shijiazhuang Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Jotun A/S, KCC Corporation, Langfang Triple Well Chemicals Co. Ltd, Simagchem Corporation, Sherwin-Williams, Segetis and The Valspar Corporation, amongst others.

Some of the recent developments in Levulinic Acid are as follows:



In May 2022, GF Biochemicals announced that they had raised US$ 16 Mn in their series A funding, with plans to use the money generated for R&D and the development of a new facility.

In June 2021, Origin Materials, a carbon-negative materials company that has, among other products, Levulinic acid as a product, announced the listing of their shares on NASDAQ through a SPAC merger, which puts the valuation of Origin at US$ 1.8 Bn.

In February 2020, GF Biochemicals and Towell Engineering announced a partnership through the forming of a joint venture under the name Nxtlevvel. Nxxtlevvel plans to open a plant in Europe or India, aiming to produce and sell Levulinic acid derivatives.

In March 2017, Bio-On and Sadam Group announced the launch of a new project, which aims to produce Levulinic acid from the sugar industry by-products.

In January 2022, Summit Cosmetics Corporation, or SCC and NXTLEVVEL, announced a Global Distribution Agreement, which gives SCC sales rights for 5 years. In October 2021, Brenntag and NXTLEVVEL announced a distribution contract. Under this contract, the lineup includes levulinates and levulinate ketals

Key Segments Covered in Levulinic Acid Industry Survey



By Application:



Agriculture



Pharmaceutical



Food Additives

Other Applications

By Region:



North America



Latin America



Europe



Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa

More Insights Available

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Global Levulinic Acid Market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals extensive growth in Global Levulinic Market by Application (Agriculture, Pharmaceutical, Food Additives, and Other Applications), across five regions (North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Latin America).

