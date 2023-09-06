Putin, Erdogan collaborate on number of projects

(MENAFN) Russian Leader Vladimir Putin and Turkish Leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday that they were collaborating on a number of projects involving the sale of natural gas from both countries and that they wished to further their energy relations.



Erdogan stated during a press conference after his meeting with Russian Leader Vladimir Putin in Sochi that both nations were working on projects to provide Russian energy to international markets through Turkey.



“In our talks with Putin, we discussed the energy sector from various perspectives. We will be implementing a number of projects to supply energy to Europe and world markets through our territory,” Erdogan stated.



Moscow's plan to build a gas hub in Turkey, which would aid in rerouting gas transportation away from Russia's two Nord Stream pipelines, which were severely damaged by explosions in 2022, and toward the TurkStream pipeline, forms the major pillar of the structure. This would immediately link the Turkish gas transportation network and the supply of Russian natural gas to southern Europe.



Erdogan stated that the gas hub would help regulate gas prices while ensuring the availability of Russian energy to the international market. Ankara is already putting in place the required facilities and infrastructure for this purpose, and it now has plans to build a financial hub specifically for natural gas exports.

