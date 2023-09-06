UK to hand over CVR(T) to Ukraine

(MENAFN) The United Kingdom is going to give combat reconnaissance vehicles CVR(T) of the Scimitar MK2 modification to Ukraine, after a personal drill by experts of the Rheinmetall BAE Systems Land (RBSL) firm.



RBSL declared this on the social podium X (formerly known as Twitter), a Ukraine-based news agency stated.



It is mentioned that RBSL’s Field Support Representatives (FSR’s) were lately sent to Germany to assist the British military obtain a quantity of CVR(T) MK2 vehicles prepared to be conveyed to Ukraine.



“The FSR’s were able to support by diagnosing the faults, providing technical advice and guidance on the repairs, provide vehicle safety advice, execution of road testing and getting stuck into the repairs. This effort provided 23 vehicles for Ukraine in the space of 32 days,” the statement declares.



CVR(T) modifications contains, between many others, the Scorpion and Scimitar light tanks, the Striker self-propelled anti-tank missile launcher, the Spartan armored personnel carrier, as well as the Sultan command and staff vehicle.

