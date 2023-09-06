Empowering Small Businesses With Breakthrough Ai Solutions

COLLEGE PARK, MD, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Solo and small business owners now have data-driven artificial intelligence tools that are affordable and simple to use thanks to the launch of AI Biz Generators and specialty chatbots offered by TKC Incorporated .

The AI Biz Generators and Chatbots were designed by a female innovator with no prior tech experience, Angela Heath, owner of TKC Incorporated. These tools guide you through starting a side hustle, producing a detailed customer persona, creating sales funnels, exploring brand extensions, and more.

Up until the introduction of ChatGPT, self-employed people never had access to the power of AI that large enterprises had been using for years to save time, effort, and money. Small companies simply did not have the finances to hire data scientists and IT professionals.

Heath shares, "After training hundreds of hopeful entrepreneurs, I noticed it would take months before they could launch. It required them to conduct research, put business foundations in place, establish a brand, create a marketing plan, etc. For far too many, the tasks were so daunting that they never got off the ground."

Likewise, countless small businesses grapple with the complexities of today's digital age. The intricacies of gathering data, analysis, strategic planning, and execution seem impossible, especially for solopreneurs who are bootstrapping and don't have a minute to spare.

TKC Incorporated has leveled the playing field. By combining AI with step-by-step business-building training, it promises to not just guide but to empower. Heath predicts that solo entrepreneurs and micro businesses will drastically improve their growth trajectory by leveraging these resources.

Early users of the tools agree.

Leslie Crumley of Structured Success remarked, "These innovative tools steer you away from allocating hours to research. Lorette Farris of IBOSS adds, "The transformation was nothing short of remarkable. I learned how to engage with my AI assistant effectively. This newfound synergy resulted in significant strides in my projects."

Non-employer companies make up 81% of small businesses, according to Fed Small Business. Data from the Small Business Administration indicates that these businesses earn a meager $46,968 in revenue. Ms. Heath explains, "When entrepreneurs match their expertise with what their target audience is already seeking, their chances for success expand quickly."

The AI Biz Generators decrease the guesswork for finding leads, understanding competitors, and social media marketing. "Our mission has always been to make self-employment available to traditionally overlooked demographics such as people of color, mature adults, and persons of modest means. Our new tools are turning that vision into a tangible reality," Angela concludes.

With the AI Biz Generators and the tools introduced during the training, companies can increase productivity by over 50% and more easily drive innovation and revenue growth. The training explores how to do so with a limited budget.



