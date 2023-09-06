Sodium Lignosulfonate Market Is Forecasted To Increase At A Cagr Of 3.5% By 2033 X Herald

In the food industry, sodium lignosulfonate is utilized as an ingredient more frequently. The use of sodium lignosulfonate as a dye dispersion becomes problematic due to its staining effects. As a result, businesses must spend money on research and development to examine different lignosulfonate molecular weight fractions.

Animal feed additives frequently employ sodium lignosulfonate. Additionally, because to its qualities of salt resistance and high-temperature tolerance, it is also gaining popularity. Additionally, sodium lignosulfonate functions well as an anti-calcium substance. The usage of sodium lignosulfonate is becoming more popular on the international market for oil well additives, concrete additives, and binders for animal feed.

A non-hazardsubstance with exceptional capabilities, sodium lignosulfonate is frequently employed as a dispersion, emulsifier, and binder for a variety of products. Manufacturers of feed frequently choose sodium lignosulfonate as a binder because of its low toxicity. Additionally, it is employed to enhance the feeding characteristics of pallets.

The production of oil well additives using lignosulfonate is being directly impacted by the mismatch between supply and demand for the substance. In order to diversify their product offerings, a number of financially precaribusinesses are leveraging government initiatives and programmes provided by the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) industry. To increase their earnings in the market, many businesses are turning to mergers and acquisitions.

Due to rising construction spending in China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific is expected to enjoy tremendgrowth prospects. Furthermore, due to the existence of renowned animal feed mills in the United States, North America is anticipated to occupy a sizable part of the global market.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

· Sales of sodium lignosulfonate are anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2023 to 2033.

· By the end of 2033, the market for sodium lignosulfonate is anticipated to be worth US$535 million.

· In 2023, the market is valued at $377 million USD.

· From 2023 to 2033, the Canadian market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 2.6%.





· Germany's market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 1.7% through 2033.

The demand for sodium lignosulfonate as an oil additive in the oil & gas industry is expected to grow, according to a Fact.MR analyst.“Rising development of residential as well as non-residential structures, requirement for concrete admixtures in the construction industry, and high demand for lignosulfonate as an oil additive in the oil & gas industry are predicted to drive the growth of the sodium lignosulfonate market,” the analyst says.

Segmentation of Sodium Lignosulfonate Industry Research



By Type :



Dry



Liquid Others



By Application :



Animal Feed Binders



Concrete Admixtures



Oil Well Additives



Agriculture Chemicals



Dust Suppressants



Lead Batteries



Gypsum Plasterboards Others



By Region :



North America



Europe



Asia Pacific



Latin America Middle East & Africa

Winning Strategy

Prominent manufacturers of sodium lignosulfonate, with the help of complexing agents and emulsion stabilizers, are leveraging value-grab opportunities while using lignin-based biopolymers. Manufacturers are taking efforts to expand their portfolios in polymers that are based on lignin, which are wood-based alternatives to fossil-based chemicals and are renewable.

For instance,

Borregaard is a world specialist in lignosulfonate and lignin. The company is increasing the availability of varilignin-based biopolymers that are commonly used as crystal growth modifiers, dispersing agents, and binders.

Key Companies Profiled



Borregaard LignoTech

Burgo Group SpA

Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd.

Rayonier Advanced Materials

Sappi Ltd.

Green Agrochem

Flambeau River Papers Qingdao New World Material Co. Ltd.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global sodium lignosulfonate market for the period of 2023 to 2033.

The study divulges essential insights into the market on the basis of type (dry, liquid, others) and application (animal feed binders, concrete admixtures, oil well additives, agriculture chemicals, dust suppressants, lead batteries, gypsum plasterboards, others), across five major regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

