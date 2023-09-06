Germany to bring 15M electric vehicles on road by 2030

(MENAFN) The German chancellor on Tuesday declared that his nation is holding on to its aim of bringing 15 million electric vehicles on the roads by 2030.



In his opening address at the International Motor Show in Munich (IAA), Olaf Scholz requested to carmakers to provide cheaper cars.



He stated a move to enlarged charging stations for e-cars as well.



"The goal is not new - what is new is that we are also implementing it," the chancellor declared.



With respect to the opposition from China, which was very in attendance at the IAA, Scholz strongly refused any worries that the German automotive manufacturing might be neglected.



"Competition should spur us on, not scare us," Scholz declared. He highlighted that there had been worries over opposition from away in the past as well, only by that time it had been around Japanese, and later Korean manufacturers.



"Germany is still the linchpin of the automotive industry and will remain so," the chancellor declared.

