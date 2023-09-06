Packaging Innovation Driving Retail Dynamics: Point Of Purchase Packaging Market Forecasted To Grow

The global market perspective on point of purchase packaging provides a comprehensive analysis of annual sales trends from 2014 to 2030 across varigeographic regions, including the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The analysis includes both recent and historical data, as well as a 16-year perspective, offering insights into the percentage breakdown of value sales for different regions.

The report covers different packaging materials such as paper, foam, plastic, glass, and other materials, focusing on diverse applications including automotive, food and beverage, personal care, pharmaceuticals, electronics, hypermarkets, supermarkets, departmental stores, and other end-uses.

This comprehensive assessment enables a deeper understanding of the evolving dynamics and growth patterns within the global point of purchase packaging market.

Global Point of Purchase Packaging Market to Reach $26.3 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Point of Purchase Packaging estimated at US$14.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$26.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Paper, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9.1% CAGR and reach US$10.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Foam segment is readjusted to a revised 7.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.5% CAGR

The Point of Purchase Packaging market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 12.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.6% and 5.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.8% CAGR.

What's New for 2023?



Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its 'bumpy' reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform Complimentary updates for one year

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes



Creative Displays Now

DS Smith

Felbro, Inc.

Fencor Packaging Group Limited

FFR Merchandising

Georgia-Pacific LLC

Hawver Display

International Paper

Marketing Alliance Group

Menasha Packaging Company LLC

Smurfit Kappa Display

SonProducts Company

Swisstribe WestRock Company

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarketsis the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

Global Market for Point of Purchase Packaging