Torrential Rain Follows Summer Wildfires In Greece, One Dead

ATHENS, 6th September, 2023 (WAM) -- Intense rainfall has led to flooding in Greece, affecting residences, commercial establishments, and transportation routes, and killing one man after a wall collapsed in the bad weather, Athens News Agency reported.

Storm Daniel has pounded western and central Greece since Monday, resulting in widespread damage to homes, businesses, and roadways. The emergency services have been overwhelmed with calls to pump out water just days after a deadly wildfire that has burned for more than two weeks was brought under control in the north of the country.