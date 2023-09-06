Venice To Start Charging Visitors Entry Fee Next Year

VENICE, Italy, 6th September, 2023 (WAM) -- Venice plans to experiment with an admission fee of 5 euros ($5.35) for day trippers next year to try to manage the flow of tourists drawn to its historic canals, Reuters reported, citing the city council on Tuesday.

The fee will be applied on a trial basis on 30 days next year, focusing mainly on spring bank holidays and summer weekends when tourism numbers are at their peak. All visitors over the age of 14 will have to pay it.

The exact dates of the plan and how it will be run will be agreed after final council approval, which is expected next week.