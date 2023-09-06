Uae Leaders Congratulate King Of Eswatini On National Day

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))
ABU DHABI, 6th September, 2023 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to King Mswati III of Eswatini, on the occasion of his country's National Day, which is observed on 6th September.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, also sent similar messages to King Mswati III and the country's Prime Minister Cleopas Dlamini on the occasion.
