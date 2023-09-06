Kuwait Crude Oil Drop 24 Cents Tuesday To $92.06 Pb

KUWAIT, 6th September, 2023 (WAM) -- Kuwait crude oil edged 24 cents lower during Tuesday's trading to reach US$92.06 per barrel (pb) compared with US$92.30 pb the day before, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) said Wednesday.

According to Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), Brent crude rose $1.04 to $90.04 pb and West Texas Intermediate gained $1.14 to $86.69 pb.

