Istanbul Governor's Office: 2 people die from flash floods

(MENAFN) The Istanbul Governor's Office declared that two people were pronounced dead on Tuesday from flash floods due to heavy rains in Basaksehir as well as Kucukcekmece provinces.



In a report, the office mentioned that the torrential rains have now stopped in Arnavutkoy in addition to Basaksehir.



Istanbul Governor Davut Gul emphasized on X, priory known as Twitter, that nearly 125 kilograms of precipitation a square meter had been registered.



"Citizens whose homes are uninhabitable due to flooding and those at risk of flooding can seek shelter in public facilities by calling 112," Gul declared.



Later, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya stated that one of the victims was a foreign national who was murdered in Kucukcekmece.



The death in Basaksehir was recognized as a 57-year-old woman who was allegedly trapped in the torrential rain while she was outside.



She was wiped out by the floodwaters, and passersby were able to to save her following she was carried almost 1 kilometer by the hastening waters.

MENAFN06092023000045015839ID1107015195