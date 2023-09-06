Result Of The Auction Of 2.25 Per Cent Dgb 2033 And 0.10 Per Cent Dgbi 2034

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Bids, sales, cut-off price, pro rata and yield are presented in the table below:
| ISIN
| Bid mill. DKK (nominal)
| Sale mill.DKK (nominal)
| Cut-off price
| Pro rata
| Yield
| 99 24532 DGB 2.25% 15/11/2033
| 7,080
| 3,000
| 94.24
| 100 %
| 2.91 % p.a.
| 99 24458 DGB 0.10% 15/11/2034
| 1,540
| 520
| 93.20
| 100 %
| 0.74 % p.a.
| Total
| 8,620
| 3,520
|
|
|
Settlement: 8 September 2023
