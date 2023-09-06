Wednesday, 06 September 2023 02:48 GMT

Result Of The Auction Of 2.25 Per Cent Dgb 2033 And 0.10 Per Cent Dgbi 2034


ISIN Bid mill. DKK (nominal) Sale mill.DKK (nominal) Cut-off price Pro rata Yield
99 24532 DGB 2.25% 15/11/2033 7,080 3,000 94.24 100 % 2.91 % p.a.
99 24458 DGB 0.10% 15/11/2034 1,540 520
 93.20 100 % 0.74 % p.a.
Total 8,620 3,520

Settlement: 8 September 2023




