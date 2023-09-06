Railway Telematics Market Exponential Growth To Reach $12.43 Billion At A 9.5% Cagr By 2030

Railway Telematics Shaping the New Age of Transit

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Railway telematics is the combination of numercomponents such as sensors, GPS & navigation system, LiDAR, RADAR and several components which are helpful in safer and smoother propulsion of the train. With the advancement in technology followed by the development of railway infrastructure, the need for the installation of several devices aroused which has the potential to provide real-time information of the train in all conditions.

The global railway telematics industry size was valued at $4.98 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $12.43 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Telematics in railways are installed to keep a record of the information related to the staof the vehicle, distance covered by the vehicle, keeping a track of surrounding information and other things. Telematics in trains are connected at the on-board diagnostics port (OBD II Port) of the engine, which is located beneath the operating panels of the engine as well as at different locations across the train compartments, tmaking the installation of the device an easier process. Once the component is installed in trains, it starts to record the information on numeraspects such as suspension, shock absorption, weight on the trains, live staand others.

Europe dominates the market in terms of revenue, followed by Asia-Pacific, North America, and LAMEA. France garnered the highest share in 2020. However, LAMEA is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, due to increase in infrastructural development across LAMEA region.

In addition, numerdevelopments have been carried out by key manufacturers such as Alstom, Siemens AG, ORBCOMM, Railnova and others toward the introduction of advanced telematics devices, which has supplemented the growth of the global railway telematics market. In line with the same, the increased railway budget towards infrastructure development coupled with the need for modernization and introduction of autonomtrains is acting as a booster for the growth of the global market.

The global railway telematics market is segmented on the basis of solution, mode of operation, train type and region. Based on solutions, the global market is segmented into fleet management, collision detection & prevention, railway tracking & tracing and others. Based on mode of operation, the market is segmented into semi-autonomand fully autonomous. Based on train type, the market has been segmented into passenger train and freight train. By region, the global railway telematics market report has been analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

Factors such as increase in allocation of budget for development of railways, rise in demand for secure, safer & efficient transport system and reduction in pollution & accidents supplements the growth of the market across the globe. However, high possibilities of hacking the system and high cost incurred in train automation are the factors that are expected to hamper the growth of the market across the globe. Moreover, factors such as improvement in railway infrastructure in developing countries and increase in freight transport through train are the factors that are expected to provide numeropportunities for the growth of railway telematics market across the globe.

Top Companies:

The key players analyzed in this report are Alstom, Hitachi Ltd., Intermodal Telematics, Intrex Telematics, ORBCOMM, Railnova, Robert Bosch GmbH, Savvy Telematics, Siemens AG and Trinity Industries.

Segmentation Based On:

By Solution:

Fleet Management

Collision Detection & Prevention

Railway Tracking & Tracing

Others

By Mode of Operation:

Semi-Autonomous

Fully Autonomous

By Train Type:

Passenger Train

Freight Train

