Eastern Company Reports 90% Increase In Net Profits For Fy 2022/23

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Eastern Company, the leading tobaproducer in Egypt, announced its consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending in June 2023, showing remarkable growth in itsprofits and revenues. The company attributed its performance to the increase in local cigarette and molasses tobasales, as well as the improvement in its profit margin.
According to the financial statements, the company'sprofits soared by 90% year-on-year, reaching EGP 7.7bn, compared to EGP 4bn in the previfiscal year. The company also achieved a recordprofit margin of 43%, up from 24% in the same period last year.
The company'srevenues increased by 5% year-on-year, amounting to EGP 18bn, compared to EGP 17.1bn in the previfiscal year. The company's total profit rose by 5% year-on-year, reaching EGP 8.2bn, compared to EGP 7.8bn. The basic earnings per share increased by 85% to EGP 2.98.
The company's total sales (including taxes) reached EGP 66bn, with significant growth in its local cigarette and molasses tobasegments. The local cigarette sales grew by 13% year-on-year, registering EGP 16.5bn, compared to EGP 14.5bn in the previfiscal year. The molasses tobasales increased by 52% year-on-year, recording EGP 203m, compared to EGP 133m in the previfiscal year.
