Eastern Company Reports 90% Increase In Net Profits For Fy 2022/23

According to the financial statements, the company'sprofits soared by 90% year-on-year, reaching EGP 7.7bn, compared to EGP 4bn in the previfiscal year. The company also achieved a recordprofit margin of 43%, up from 24% in the same period last year.

The company'srevenues increased by 5% year-on-year, amounting to EGP 18bn, compared to EGP 17.1bn in the previfiscal year. The company's total profit rose by 5% year-on-year, reaching EGP 8.2bn, compared to EGP 7.8bn. The basic earnings per share increased by 85% to EGP 2.98.

The company's total sales (including taxes) reached EGP 66bn, with significant growth in its local cigarette and molasses tobasegments. The local cigarette sales grew by 13% year-on-year, registering EGP 16.5bn, compared to EGP 14.5bn in the previfiscal year. The molasses tobasales increased by 52% year-on-year, recording EGP 203m, compared to EGP 133m in the previfiscal year.