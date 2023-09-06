(MENAFN- JCN NewsWire) Toyota to Launch New Century in Japan





Toyota City, Japan, Sep 06, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Toyota Motorrporation (Toyota) unveiled a new Century model and will begin accepting orders today. The new model plans to be launched during 2023 while the Century sedan will still be available.





Century (PHEV, E-Four Advanced) (Model with options shown)

A new chauffeur-driven vehicle(1) to meet the demands of a new age, developed under thencept of "The Chauffeur." Fully embracing the ideas of inheritance and evolution associated with the Century, the new shapebines elegance,fort, and functionality.- A bold design with an elegant and graceful silhouette that irporates Japanesesthetic elements.- Based on ancept of human-centeredness, the interior space is designed to provide an even morefe andfortable travel experience for rear-seat passengers as well as the driver.- The newly developed plug-in hybrid system, which inherits the quietness of the Century and delivers both environmental performance and a powerful, exhilarating ride befitting the future of chauffeur-driven vehicles.The Century debuted in 1967 as Toyota's premium chauffeur-driven car. Until then, the Japanese chauffeur car market had been dominated by Western luxury brands. Aiming for a breakthrough, Toyota set out to create apletely new luxury Japanese vehicle thatuld stand its ground on the world stage. The first-generation Century was built with the best technology Japan had to offer at the time. It was based on thencept of a dignified design irporating traditional Japanesestheticsbined with a human-centered approach to achieve outstanding quietness andfort. For more than five decades, the Century has served as Japan's chauffeur car of choice, embodying an unrivaled spirit of omotenashi, or hospitality, that ensures its important passengers reach their destinations infort.Over that time, the development team has deliberated extensively on a future direction for the Century to ensure that tomers experience a level of hospitality exceeding their expectations. In recent years, chauffeur-driven car needs have diversified as passengers seek to utilize their time on the road more effectively by getting rest inside the cabin or participating in online meetings. It was these circumstances that brought the team around to the idea of introducing a new model.Under thencept of "The Chauffeur," the new model has evolved into a chauffeur car that willntinue to meet tomer expectations in the years toe while pursuing the essence and inheriting the dignity, quietness, and ridefort befitting a Century.The new model of the Century will be fully tomizable on a global basis by listening to the needs of each individual tomer. The aim is to deliver "freedom in motion―the ultimate freedom of movement" to even more people.(1) A chauffeur-driven car, chauffeur vehicle, or chauffeur car is a high-end passenger vehicleed primarily for chauffeur services, whereby a dedicated driver transports the owner of the vehicle or other passengers who sit in the rear.For more information, visit .