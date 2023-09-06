Brazil hurricane kills over 21, evacuates thousands

(MENAFN) Heavy rain as well as winds due to an extratropical hurricane have caused death to more than 21 people in southern Brazil, officials declared on Tuesday, cautioning of extra flooding might be coming.



The newest in a series of weather crisis to strike Brazil, it is the most fatal ever in the state of Rio Grande do Sul, Governor Eduardo Leite informed a news conference.



"We were deeply saddened to get the news that as the water recedes... 15 more bodies were found in the town of Mucum, bringing the death toll to 21," he declared.



Almost 6,000 people were pushed to evacuate from their houses due to the storms, which began on Monday, leaving hail and approximately 12 inches of rain on the state in under 24 hours and generating floods and landslides, officials stated.



In Mucum, a small city of 5,000 people, hundreds had to be saved from their roofs as the Taquari River flooded at least 85 percent of the town, as stated by a regional news site.

