Cloud Ratings Initiates Research Coverage Of Cap Table + Equity Management Software

Ranked vendors included Cake Equity, Carta, EQ/Astrella, Fidelity Shoobx, Global Shares, insightsoftware, LTSE Equity, Nth Round, OptionTrax, Pulley, and Shareworks .

Over 700 customer ratings (inclusive of vendor-suppliedPromoter Score - or NPS - data) factored into the Cap Table + Equity Management Software category assessment.

Chart Quadrant Summary:

(Presented Alphabetically by Quadrant)

Leaders - High Market Adoption + High Customer Ratings:

- Global Shares

- Pulley

Market Excellence - High Market Adoption:

- Carta

- Certent Equity Management from insightsoftware

- Shareworks

Product Excellence - High Customer Ratings:

- Cake Equity

- EQ/Astrella

- Fidelity Shoobx

- LTSE Equity

- Nth Round

- Option Trax

Challenger - Market + Customer Validation:

- N/A

The full report is available at:



Defining Cap Table + Equity Management Software:



Cap Table + Equity Management Software

is a comprehensive digital solution designed to help companies efficiently manage and administer their equity-based compensation plans, such as stock options, restricted stock units (RSUs), and employee stock purchase programs (ESPPs) and overall cap table. This software enables organizations to automate the complex processes associated with equity grants, including grant tracking, vesting schedules, and compliance reporting. It also provides tools for employees to view and manage their equity holdings and exercise options. Equity Management Software helps enhance transparency, accuracy, and compliance in equity-related matters, streamlining communication between stakeholders, and ensuring seamless administration of equity plans and cap tables, ultimately facilitating better equity-related decision-making and contributing to employee satisfaction and retention.

Commentary:

"Maintaining a literally flawless cap table, running efficient 409a valuations, and modeling waterfalls are requirements for any finance department today," commented Matt Harney, Founder of Cloud Ratings. "Our Cloud Ratings research agenda for the 2nd half of 2023 will prioritize the Finance function, including this coverage of Cap Table + Equity Management Software and Subscription Management Software .."

About Cloud Ratings:

Cloud Ratings

is a customer outcomes-focused, data-driven software research analyst firm. We exist to allow organizations to make more confident, lower-risk software purchasing decisions.

Built upon investigative customer interviews, our True ROI Reports quantify and provide 3rd party validation of a software product's business value.



Our Cloud Ratings Category Report research methodology combines user reviews with verified vendor data to impartially identify leading software products.

cloudratings

