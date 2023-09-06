Cell Impact Participates In The Stuttgart Hy-Fcell Conference And Exhibition

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) KARLSKOGA, Sweden, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cell Impact participates in
hy-fcell in Stuttgart, Germany, one of the world's largest and most important hydrogen technology industry events. Cell Impact will present the company's flow plate production offer based on the unique forming technology Cell Impact FormingTM.
Flow plate production is critically important for the growth of the hydrogen industry and at hy-fcell, Cell Impact will share its experiences and knowledge from more than 50 flow plate projects involving a wide range of applications and materials.
Cell Impact's production offer involving Cell Impact Forming, an environmentally friendly and scalable flow plate production technology. A Cell Impact forming line capacity comes with short lead time. With a small floor print it takes two weeks to install. The speed and precision in the forming makes a long tool life possible, which avoids significant cost in flow plate production.
"In this year's event I would really like to share the fact that Cell Impact is a company that is truly up and running, producing, and supplying flow plates. We carried out more than 50 flow plate and tooling projects during the last 5 years. Cell Impact has built up its capacity and now we are in a good position to support an accelerating fuel cell and electrolysis industry to scale up. Our key technology, Cell Impact Forming, is an enabler. I hope this year's event will create new relations and opportunities within the fuel cell and electrolysis manufacturers where we can contribute both capacity and knowledge for flow plate production," said Achim Zeiss, Area Manager for Europe, Cell Impact.
The hy-fcell conference and exposition will be held on September 13-14 at the Messe Stuttgart venue.
Cell Impact cordially invites visitors and event participants to Hall 4, booth 4D18, where our representatives stand ready to share information about our flow plate production offer and application engineering knowledge.
For more information, please contact:
Pär Teike
CEO and IR contact
+46 73-024 06 84 or
paer.teike@cellimpact.
About Cell Impact
Cell
Impact
AB
(publ)
is
a
global
supplier
of
advanced
flow
plates
to
fuel
cell
and
electrolyzer
manufacturers.
The
company
has
developed
and
patented
a
unique
method
for
high velocity forming,
Cell
Impact
FormingTM
which
is
significantly
more
scalable
and
cost-efficient
compared to
conventional forming methods. Cell Impact Forming is an environmentally friendly forming technology that consumes no water and very little electrical power.
The
Cell
Impact
share
is
listed
on
Nasdaq
First
North
Growth
Market
and
FNCA
Sweden
AB
is
the company's Certified Advisor (CA). Contact info: +46 8-528 00 399 or info@fnca .
