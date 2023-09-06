Enervenue Launches The Next Generation Of Its Energy Storage Vesselstm (Esvs)

The newest version of EnerVenue's batteries extends the solutions' durability, operational flexibility, and cost-efficiency benefits for stationary storage projects across myriad use cases. The highlights of the new ESVs include the following improvements over the previversions:



Capacity: Next-generation ESVs deliver 150% more energy storage capacity than previversions.

Density: With improved materials efficiency, the new ESVs increase energy density by 100%.

Power: Nominal power performance improves by 150%.

Monitoring intelligence. Each ESV is monitored for temperature, pressure, and voltage-improving operations with more granular and accurate vessel and state-of-charge data. Temperature performance: Already built to operate in extreme hot and cold environments, the new ESVs are further optimized for consistent performance across an especially wide range of temperatures.



EnerVenue's next-generation ESVs continue to deliver proven and demonstrable advantages over lithium-ion for grid-scale, commercial, and industrial deployments-with unique and unparalleled battery durability, safety, and operational flexibility . Next-generation ESVs have an ultra-long 30-year 30,000-cycle expected lifespan, and a projected 86% capacity after 30,000 full cycles. Because metal-hydrogen ESVs pose zero thermal runaway risk and no risk of fire propagation, deployments require no complex and costly fire suppression or robust HVAC systems.

The next-generation ESVs can flexibly cycle up to three times per day, at 2 to 12-hour discharge rates, enabling unique applications and business models for developers, integrators, and owners. Revenue stacking opportunities can also be maximized because of the solution's applicability to so many clean energy use cases.

“Our new Energy Storage Vessels advance our solution's energy capacity, density, and power performance, and continue to add to our battery's advantages over lithium-ion systems,” said Majid Keshavarz, Chief Technology Officer, EnerVenue.“As lithium supply chain problems and other factors continue to threaten its long-term viability in stationary storage, ESVs offer clear differentiation. Our metal-hydrogen solution uses Earth-abundant materials and, in contrast to lithium-ion systems, does not require augmentation to maintain performance over the battery's 30-year, 30,000-cycle lifespan. Fire-prone lithium-ion systems also require robust HVAC and fire suppression systems that our next-generation ESVs do not, reducing customers' cost and operational requirements.”

The next-generation ESVs are backed by EnerVenue's Capacity AssuranceTM , the industry's longest, simplest, and most straightforward extended warranty for stationary batteries, offering an unmatched 20-year/20,000-cycle warranty extension that guarantees at least 88% battery capacity remaining after that period.

Certifications and standards testing on the new ESVs is underway. The batteries will be produced at the company's one-million-square-foot gigafactory in Shelby County, Kentucky , where the plant is being designed with manufacturing lines to support production at scale. Already backed by large-scale deals from Pine Gate Renewables, Nicon Industries' Green Energy Renewable Solutions and others, volume manufacturing and the new design of EnerVenue's next-generation ESVs are expected to significantly accelerate profitability for the company.

About EnerVenue

EnerVenue builds simple, safe, and cost-efficient energy storage solutions for the clean energy revolution. Based on technology proven over decades under the most extreme conditions, EnerVenue batteries are refined and scaled for large renewable energy integration applications.

Contact

Kyle Peterson

Clement | Peterson

