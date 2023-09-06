Anastomosis Devices Market Is Projected To Reach Us$ 5.31 Bn By 2027 X Herald

According to the WHO, cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), which take 17.9 million lives each year, are the leading cause of death globally.

It further claims that heart attacks and strokes are to blame for 85% of these deaths. Over 805,000 Americans have a heart attack each year, and coronary heart/artery disease (CHD/CAD) is the most common type of heart disease.

Such life-threatening disorders need to be treated surgically, which increases the use of anastomosis devices during these procedures.

Download a Sample Copy of This Report:



Due to the rising prevalence of colorectal cancer and other gastrointestinal diseases that require bowel resection, the gastrointestinal surgery segment is expected to experience substantial growth over the projected period. Due to the existence of well-organized reimbursement policies, the expanding base of the target audience, well-established healthcare facilities, and the local presence of a significant number of key companies, North America is at the forefront of the worldwide market.

It is a vital step in a surgical procedure that carries a high risk of complications, necessitating the use of very advanced and powerful instruments. With the development of minimally invasive coronary artery bypass grafting and off-pump coronary artery bypass transplantation, major efforts have also been made to facilitate the creation of graft-to-coronary anastomosis.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study



Over the next five years, anastomosis device sales are anticipated to increase globally at a CAGR of 6.6%.

By 2027, the market for anastomosis devices is projected to be worth US$5.31 billion.

By 2027, the anastomosis device market in China is anticipated to grow to US$ 1.1 billion. Reusable anastomosis device sales are expected to increase globally between 2022 and 2027 at an outstanding CAGR of 7%.

Need for Qualified Medical Workers to Ensure Best Possible Use of Products

The need for trained and qualified staff in this industry is a crucial factor directly affecting procedural outcomes. Inadequate use of surgical staplers due to inexperience and ignorance increases the risk of potentially fatal injury to patients. The integrity of staple lines and tissue compression during wound closure are critical for producing secure anastomoses.

Additionally, because tissues vary in thickness, successful tissue compression is entirely reliant on the kind and thickness of the tissue, therefore surgeons must consider staple height and tissue compression. But many surgeons are not aware of what size staples to use for certain kinds of operations.

Key Segments in Anatomosis Devices Industry Research



By Product Type :



Disposable

Reusable

By Application :



Cardiovascular Surgeries



Gastrointestinal Surgeries

Other Surgeries

By End Use :



Hospitals



Ambulatory Care Centers



Clinics

Others

By Region :



North America



Latin America



Europe



East Asia



South Asia & Oceania MEA

Competitive Landscape

There are several key players in the moderately competitive anastomosis devices market. To compete with the products that are popular in the market, a few of the major competitors are creating advanced products and technologies.

For instance, Ethicon introduced its ECHELON CIRCULAR Powered Circular Stapler in September 2019, which makes use of a novel Gripping Surface and 3D Stapling Technologies. The stapler is made to lessen leaks while maintaining perfusion.

During the projected period, such new introductions are anticipated to propel the expansion of the worldwide anastomosis devices market. Medtronic PLC, LivaNova PLC, Getinge AB, Johnson & Johnson, and Baxter International Inc. are a few of the businesses currently ruling the market.

Winning Strategy

To increase their market penetration, major market players use a variety of techniques, including distribution agreements and product innovation. The development of cutting-edge innovations in anastomosis devices will be driven by the rising demand for healthier patient outcomes, which encourages market expansion.

In the United States, heart disease is the leading cause of death. Cardiovascular disease claims one life in the United States every 34 seconds.

For instance, in October 2020, Johnson & Johnson Innovation and others invested in GI Windows Corp., which raised US$ 16.4 million in a Series A-1 capital round. The money was used to advance the company's anastomosis technological development and clinical studies.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:





More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global anastomosis devices market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2027.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of product type (disposable, reusable), application (cardiovascular surgeries, gastrointestinal surgeries, others), and end user (hospitals, ambulatory care centers, clinics, others), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

Contact:

Sales Office :

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail: