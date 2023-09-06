

SWI swissinfo.ch: You are leaving educationsuisse after more than eight years as managing director. What has changed at Swiss schools during this time?

Barbara Sulzer Smith: Over the last eight years, the pressure from competition in the varilocations abroad where there are Swiss schools has increased enormously. There are more and more private schools around the world, and they are getting better and better.

In the past, it was enough to be a Swiss school with a Swiss cross. Today, it's necessary to have a clear foand good marketing. These developments have meant that we have also had to make progress as a central office to be in a position to support the network of Swiss schools.

A further negative factor is that there are fewer and fewer Swiss children abroad. For Swiss schools to continue to exist, they need more and more local pupils or children of other nationalities. The fois no longer on Swiss pupils abroad, but on marketing the Swiss education product.

Barbara Sulzer Smith has been headmistress of the Schaffhausen Cantonal School since the beginning of August. The new managing director of educationsuisse is Serge Künzler. educationsuisse / Sabine Rock, Zürich

SWI: How are Swiss schools positioned today? What challenges will your successor face?

B.S.S.: Swiss schools are well positioned, but there are regional differences. In Europe, for example, it is much harder, the competition is more intense – in part because these countries have good local school systems. Schools located in Europe face major challenges in future.

The second key issue is a shortage of teachers. Swiss schools abroad are affected. There is always a contingent of teachers who want to go abroad. But the younger generation of teachers is reluctant to make a two to three-year commitment.

The third aspect is the government's subsidy credit of CHF20 million ($32 million). A decrease in the credit would mean that we could hire fewer Swiss teachers, which in turn would mean that Swissness could no longer be guaranteed in the schools.

SWI: You mentioned the shortage of teachers. Can you still fill the vacancies?

B.S.S.: Yes, we were able to fill all the positions this year again. I believe that this will still be possible in future. For employment at a Swiss school, the Swiss teaching qualification is mandatory, otherwise the federal government won't pay any subsidies. So we don't have the fallback option of employing teachers without a diploma.

Kai Reusser / swissinfo.ch

SWI: Is working abroad under Swiss conditions no longer a dream combination?

B.S.S.: Bear in mind that many young people today have already seen a lot, they have been almost all over the world. In the past, such a job was considered an opportunity to go abroad. The zeitgeist has changed and the world has become more fast-paced. People are unwilling to make commitments nowadays.

SWI: Why do you recommend these three years?

B.S.S.: Much of the day-to-day business is the same as in Switzerland. You teach according to the Swiss curriculum, and to some extent also using Swiss textbooks. But you are in a multicultural environment, in a different country with a different language, a foreign culture and a different climate. It takes a year to work out where to shop and live. In the second year, you can start to enjoy it. And you can really benefit from the third year.