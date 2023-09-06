Evolva Holding/ Key word(s): Regulatory Approval

Evolva receives approval for Veri-teTM Resveratrol in Thailand

Evolva receives approval for Veri-te TM Resveratrol in Thailand Reinach, 06 September 2023 – Evolva (SIX: EVE), a pioneer in the field of natural molecules and industrial biotech, has received approval for its Veri-te TM Resveratrol from the THAI Food and Drug Administration for use as an ingredient in dietary supplements. This approval is further testimony to Evolva's market expansion activities. Thailand will be the fifth country in South-East Asia after the Philippines, Malaysia, Vietnam and Taiwan where Veri-teTM Resveratrol is available for use in foods and dietary supplements. The approval was obtained with support of Breko and Brenntag Ingredients (Thailand) Public Company Limited. Our long-term partner Breko is a leading supplier of products for the food and beverage industry as well as for food supplements, functional food and cosmetic products. Breko and Brenntag Ingredients (Thailand) Public Company Limited have been working together in Thailand for many years, bringing innovative ingredients from Europe to the region. The launch, in the format of a technical seminar, is scheduled at Vitafoods ASIA which will take place from 20 – 22 September 2023 in Bangkok, Thailand. This is an important tradeshow for the nutraceutical and food and beverage industry in the region. Anne De Vos, Chief Commercial Officer of Evolva, comments:”Our Veri-teTM Resveratrol is a responsible multi-functional ingredient with proven health benefits supported by a number of clinical studies. We are determined to bring this product into foods and dietary supplements across South-East Asia where health consciousness already plays an important role. We will work closely with our trusted partner Breko to develop market entry and address the exciting market potential of Thailand, a country with 72 million inhabitants. Over a 3-5 year time horizon, we estimate the sales potential in this market to be in the mid single-digit USD million range. Veri-teTM Resveratrol is the main pillar of Evolva's Health Ingredients (HI) business and was a key driver for the 14% revenue growth in HI recorded in the first half of 2023.”

About Veri-te TM Resveratrol

Resveratrol is a polyphenolic compound that occurs naturally in plants such as grapes, peanuts, cranberries and other berries, albeit at low concentrations. Evolva's Veri-teTM Resveratrol is a nature-based high-purity ingredient, made via fermentation, which ensures a stable, traceable and reliable supply. The ingredient is offered in different formats such as a cold-water dispersible or an oil and water-soluble resveratrol and is sold for use in dietary supplements, functional beverages, cosmetics, pharma applications and animal health markets.



About Evolva

Evolva is a Swiss biotech company focused on the research, development and commercialization of ingredients based on nature. We have leading businesses in Flavors and Fragrances, Health Ingredients and Health Protection. Evolva's employees, half of which are women, are dedicated to make the best products that can contribute to health, wellness and sustainability. Find out more at evolvaand connect withon LinkedIn .



