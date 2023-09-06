Truecaller Reaches 300 Million Daily Active Users

Truecaller's strong growth in user engagement reflects the company's relentless pursuit of providing exceptional services and revolutionizing the way people communicate. In addition to being home to core features including call identification and spam blocking, the introduction of new, innovative features, coupled with consistent developments basis user feedback has propelled Truecaller's expansion beyond its largest market, India, and gained solid traction across diverse regions globally.

One of the key factors contributing to Truecaller's strong growth is the substantial enhancement of its solutions on the iOS platform. Over the past few months, Truecaller has revolutionized call management with its AI-backed call Assistant, empowering users to streamline their call handling and maintain optimal organization and efficiency in their communications. Moreover, the integration of advanced features such as Call Recording and SMS Fraud Protection has fortified user security, granting them heightened control and confidence in their communication.

Speaking about the milestone, Alan Mamedi, CEO and Co-founder at Truecaller stated,

"Reaching this milestone is a momentachievement for Truecaller and a testament to our commitment to providing innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of our global user base. We believe that revolutionizing the communication experience through innovative features and technological advancements is the cornerstone of our success, and we firmly believe that this approach will pave the way to a promising future. Since inception, we have worked hard to make Truecaller a vital service that empowers users to stay in control of their communications, and I am humbled by the trust that so many millions of users have put in our platform. As we continue to increase adoption of Truecaller across diverse regions, we remain committed to driving innovation, improving user experiences, and serving our global community with unmatched communication services. Our ambition continues to be that we in the future should be at least a billion users on the platform."

The average number of daily active users in the second quarter of 2023 was 289.3 million, as reported previously, while 300 million was recorded in one day on September 5th. Daily active users can fluctuate depending on week days and other factors.

