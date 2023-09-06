Project E Beauty Introduces Its First Face And Body Brush: Gloa

GLOA Face and Body Brush, Available from September 6th 2023 at ( GLOA brush will officially be available for purchase at starting September 6th, 2023.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.