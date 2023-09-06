Pharmaceutical Supply Chain Market Impressive Growth Rate At A Cagr Of 5.1% To Reach $106.8 Billion By 2031

Pharmaceutical Supply Chain Industry: Next-Gen Innovations in Drug Distribution

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- The pharmaceutical supply chain industry size was valued at $66 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $106.8 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2031.

There are prominent key factors that drive the growth of the pharmaceutical supply chain market, such as growth in pharmaceutical sector, increase in international trade activities, and increase in demand for reverse logistics in pharmaceutical sector. The global logistics have experienced tremendtransformation in the past few years. Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the shippers are focusing on using faster and cost-effective method of shipping the cargo, which is expected to fuel the market for pharmaceutical supply chain. Moreover, numerhealthcare service providing companies are focusing on expansion of their refrigerated warehouse capacity, which in turn contributes in the growth of the pharmaceutical supply chain industry.

For instance, in 2020, Zuellig Pharma announced that it will significantly expand its refrigerated warehouse or cold storage warehouse capacity in key regional markets over the next 12 months. In Cambodia, it is expected to build a new $6 million 6,300 square meters warehouse, which was expected to be fully operational by 2021. The new warehouse will be Cambodia's largest pharmaceutical warehouse and company will enhance its cold storage capacity by four times. In Philippines, the company will add 10 medical grade freezers to augment its capacity in -80 degree Celsstorage such developments are expected to propel the pharmaceutical supply chain market.

Buy This Premium Research Report-

In 2021, Asia-Pacific region is dominating the market in terms of revenue, followed by North America, Europe, and LAMEA. U.S. and China dominated the pharmaceutical supply chain market during the forecast period. Increased adoption of outsourced logistics services in the region is driving the growth of the market in Asia-Pacific. Moreover, high government support for development of logistics infrastructure in the region is also boosting the market growth.

The pharmaceutical supply chain market is segmented on the basis of operation, business type, application, type and region. By operation, it is divided into seaways, roadways, railways, airways, and storage & services. By business type, it is divided into transportation, warehousing, and value-added services. By application, it is segmented into bio pharma, chemical pharma, and specialty pharma. By type, it is divided into cold chain, and non-cold chain. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

Request Research Sample with Industry Insights @

Segmentation Based on:

By Business Type:

Transportation

Warehousing

Value added Services

By Application:

Bio Pharma

Chemical Pharma

Speciality Pharma

By Type:

Non Cold Chain

Cold Chain

By Operation:

Seaways

Roadways

Railways

Airways

Storage and Services

Top Companies:

The key players that operate in this pharmaceutical supply chain market are Agility, Ceva Logistics, CJ Century Logistics, CWT Ltd, DB Schenker, DHL Supply Chain, Gemadept, Keppel Logistics, Kerry Logistics, Kuehne + Nagel, Singapore Post, Tiong Nam Logistics, WHA Corp., Ych Group and Yusen Logistics.

For Purchase Inquiry-

David Correa

Allied Analytics LLP

+ +1 800-792-5285

emailhere

Visiton social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn