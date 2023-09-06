G20 Summit 2023 Live Updates: Delhi Metro Timings Changed From 8-10 Sept. Details Here

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "G20 Summit 2023 LIVE: Leaders from the world's top economies will arrive in India on Friday for a two-day G20 summit. National capital Delhi is all decked up to welcome the delegates for the G20 Summit that will be held on September 9-10. The Bharat Mandapam at Pragati Maidan - the main venue of this gala event, has been illuminated and decorated with plants, flowers and other festive items. A 28-foot-tall Nataraja statue also seemed gleaming at night. India has coined the optimistic slogan \"One Earth, One Family, One Future\" for the G20 Summit 2023.
The G20 consists of 19 countries and the European Union, making up about 85% of global GDP and two-thirds of the world's population.G20 Summit 2023 LIVE: Read all the latest updates at Mint's liveblog:
