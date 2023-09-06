Assam: Massive Fire Break Out At Plastic Godown

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "A massive fire broke out at a plastic carton godown near the Jorabat area in Assam on Tuesday. Fire tenders have reached on the spot.Till now, no casualty has been reported. Further details are awaited.(This is a breaking story. Refresh for more updates)
