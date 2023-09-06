Ukraine completely restores nearly 384 medical facilities

(MENAFN) From today, 384 medical substructure facilities harmed by Russian raids have been totally recovered in Ukraine.



As stated by a report published by the media service of the Health Ministry of Ukraine, a Ukraine-based news agency declared.



"Over more than 18 months of the war, 799 medical facilities have already been completely or partially restored in various regions across Ukraine. In particular, 384 facilities have been fully restored and another 415 were partially restored," the statement declared.



It is mentioned that most medical facilities were recovered in Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kyiv, Kharkiv, as well as Chernihiv areas.



The Health Ministry emphasized that the renovation of medical infrastructure is between the country’s main concern so that Ukrainian patients can have admission to high-quality healthcare in time of war. In spite of Russian strikes, the Health Ministry, in addition to its associates, carries on working on repairing the Ukrainian healthcare infrastructure.



According to the report, as of May 2023, Russian raids totally demolished 177 medical facilities as well as harmed over 1,400 in Ukraine.

