Aspocomp Group Plc: Composition Of Shareholders' Nomination Board

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Aspocomp Group Plc, Stock Exchange Release, September 6, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. EEST
The following members have been appointed to Aspocomp's Shareholders' Nomination Board:
- Päivi Marttila, appointed by Etola Group and Erkki Etola
- Kyösti Kakkonen, appointed by Joensuun Kauppa ja Kone Oy
- Mikko Montonen, Aspocomp's third largest shareholder.
Aspocomp's Shareholders' Nomination Board consists of three members who represent the company's three largest shareholders. In addition, the Chairman of the company's Board of Directors shall serve as an expert member of the Nomination Board unless he or she is appointed as an ordinary member of the Board. The three largest shareholders are determined annually based on the ownership information registered with the company's shareholders' register on the first business day of September.
The Shareholder's Nomination Board is responsible for preparing and presenting to the Annual General Meeting and, where appropriate, to the Extraordinary General Meeting, proposals regarding the number and remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors as well as a proposal regarding its composition.
MENAFN06092023004107003653ID1107014812
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.