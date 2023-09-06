Cyber Ranges At Dsei London 2023 #Dsei2023 - Next-Gen Capabilities For Cyber Command At The Edge Of Kinetics

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Next-Gen Capabilities for Cyber Command at the Edge of Kinetics
CYBER RANGES will participate in #DSEI2023, 12-15 September 2023. No doubt, CYBER RANGES is at least 2 years ahead of all other cyber range vendors on the market” - classified source
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Next-Gen Capabilities for Cyber Command at the Edge of Kinetics
Our next-gen #cyber range technology & services have been found well suited for the multiple #cybersecurity use cases of Cyber Commands, nation-state critical infrastructure operators, global intelligence communities when operating in the cyber-physical space against current, emerging and evolving #threatactors.
Our location: CYBER RANGES, Hall 8, H8-472 – DSEI 2023
Preparedness is Key to Deterrence! See you in London.
