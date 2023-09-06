Veyond Metaverse And Shwe La Min Hospital Ink Partnership For Pioneering Digital Remote Surgery

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Veyond Metaverse, a pioneer in XR healthcare technology, in collaboration with Shwe La Min Hospital, Yangon, Myanmar has entered into a pivotal Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on September 5, 2023. This significant agreement sets the stage for the world's inaugural immersive digital remote surgery, slated for September 2023. This partnership is designed to connect surgeons in Yangon and Paris, Europe, aiming to not only expand the number of digital surgical procedures as 2023 unfolds but also to diversify them across multiple specialties in 2024. This strategic alliance underscores the potential of innovative technologies in healthcare, driven by the ambition to enhance patient care standards globally and make sophisticated medical interventions more accessible.
The MOU establishes a clear pathway for the collaboration:
Strategic Initiatives:
.Digital Surgery Enhancement: The partners are dedicated to refining and expanding digital surgery techniques and protocols.
.Research and Development: The partners will foon producing and disseminating white papers, posters, and scholarly publications that contribute to the field's evolving knowledge base.
.Digital Surgery Symposium: Both organizations will jointly spearhead efforts to plan, publicize, and partake in a specialized digital surgery conference, thereby fostering a neof knowledge and collaboration within the field.
Adam Choe, CEO of Veyond Metaverse, remarked, "Aligning with Shwe La Min Hospital is a testament to our commitment to spearheading transformative surgical methodologies worldwide. Our partnership combines Veyond Metaverse's cutting-edge XR technology with the medical expertise of Shwe La Min Hospital, setting the stage for unprecedented advancements in digital surgery."
Dr. Aye Su Maw and Dr. Pyi Thein Kyaw from Shwe La Min Hospital added, "This collaboration heralds a new era of surgical innovation. With Veyond Metaverse's advanced XR solutions, we are primed to augment our surgical precision, delivering exceptional patient outcomes."
About Veyond Metaverse: Leading the charge in XR healthcare innovations, Veyond Metaverse integrates Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR), and Mixed Reality (MR) into healthcare. This integration paves the way from pioneering surgical training to real-time operative guidance.
About Shwe La Min Hospital:
Established as a beacon of healthcare excellence in Myanmar, Shwe La Min Hospital stands as one of the leading hospital groups in the country. With a legacy of providing unparalleled medical services, the institution is committed to upholding the highest standards of patient care and medical innovation.
