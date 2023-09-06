Flash News: Okx Nft Marketplace Adds Support For Base And Linea

OKX NFT Marketplace Now Supports the Base and Linea Blockchains

The OKX NFT Marketplace has added support for the Base and Linea chains. The integration follows OKX Wallet adding support for Base and Linea , and allows users access to NFTs across 17 blockchains while bringing the liquidity of OpenSea onto the Base network.

Base is a new Ethereum L2 built on the open-source OP (Optimism) Stack. Optimism aims to solve the blockchain trilemma by providing interoperability and composability for participating rollups, one of which is Base.

Linea is ConsenSys's ZK Layer2 project. It utilizes SNARK cryptography technology with the aim of establishing a more scalable Ethereum L2 solution.

The OKX NFT Marketplace is the most comprehensive multichain open NFT marketplace in Web3. Supporting 11+ blockchain networks and all major NFT marketplaces like OpenSea, LooksRare, Magic Eden, and more, OKX is your one-stop-shop for buying, selling, trading, and collecting NFTs.

Find out more about the OKX NFT Marketplace here .

