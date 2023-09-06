Third Party Logistics Market To Reach Us$ 2,144 Billion At Cagr Of 7.6% By 2032: Fact.Mr Report

North America is poised to dominate the third party logistics market with 40% share, fueled by rising demand for cold storage and the presence of key players.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.