Share Subscriptions With Ssh Communications Security Corporation ́S Stock Options



A total of 131,000 new shares of SSH Communications Security Corporation were subscribed for with the 2020 stock options. A total of 131,000 new shares were subscribed for with the 2020A stock options at a subscription price of EUR 0.9278 per share, with a total subscription price of EUR 121,541.80. Out of the Share Subscription price the amount equalling the nominal value of the share shall be transferred to the share capital and the exceeding amount to the fund for invested non-restricted equity.

The increase in the share capital, in total EUR 3,930.00 was registered in the Finnish Trade Register today. As a result of the subscriptions, the share capital of the company has risen to EUR 1,218,570.93 and the total number of shares is 40,619,031.

The subscribed shares have today been entered in the Finnish Trade Register. The new shares will be available for public trading on the main list of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. together with the old shares as of September 7, 2023.

SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY CORPORATION