Intellect Global Central And Consumer Banking Unveils Iquantum Treasury 23

The world's most comprehensive Reserve Portfolio Management Solution for Central Banks

CHENNAI, TAMIL NADU, INDIA, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Intellect Global Central and Consumer Banking (iGCB), the central and consumer banking arm of Intellect Design Arena Limited, recently announced the launch of iQuantum Treasury 23 , a future-ready, front-mid-back office treasury solution designed specifically for central banks, across the world. The upgraded solution enables real-time risk and operational management of the financial portfolio, helping central banks to make faster data-driven decisions and navigate through unpredictable disruptions.

In this latest version, which has been performance tested and comes with enhanced security features, iGCB has completely revamped the front office UI/UX, added a very comprehensive Securities Lending and borrowing (SLB), Repo collateral along with advanced risk analytics for effectively monitoring and managing the market risk and credit risk. iGCB has also added important user stories relating to market risk, to ensure that Quantum Treasury 23 is the most exhaustive product for the central banks. In an ever-evolving market landscape characterised by amplified volatility across asset classes, the need for cutting-edge technologies leveraging real-time analytics, and precise data management has never been more critical for central banks.

iQuantum Treasury 23, powered by eMACH.ai (Events-driven, Microservices-based, API, Cloud, Headless with underlying AI models), the world's largest, most comprehensive and innovative open finance architecture, enables central banks to achieve real-time risk and operation management across variasset classes. The solution includes Forex, Money Markets, Fixed Income, Derivatives and central bank specific features like IMF's Special Drawing Rights (SDR) management, ACU, Concurrent Audit and Advanced Portfolio Management.

One of the key differentiating features of iQuantum Treasury 23 is its seamless connectivity with ecosystem players, empowering central banks to accelerate the launch of new features and functionalities. This agility allows central banks to adapt swiftly to changing market dynamics and enhance their performance and efficiency. The solution further provides a single view of reserves across domestic and foreign currencies, enabling them to take quick action in case of any crisis.

Through the upgraded iQuantum Treasury 23, central banks will now be empowered to:

Make better investment decisions by analysing risk-free rates, and leveraging real-time data and insights.

Enhance decision-making processes with next-gen UI/UX providing intelligent dashboards and advanced data visualisation. The system's pre-deal 'What if' analysis capabilities provide deeper insights, enabling superior decision-making.

Provide front-office traders with previews of potential trade outcomes, considering other similar trades. This feature empowers traders to optimise their strategies and understand potential market impacts in advance.

Streamline trading processes with seamless Collateral and Funding Integration to the Front Office, eliminating manual errors and time-consuming tasks.

Manage exposures to a particular asset class or issuer more effectively by leveraging the Counterparty Management Solution.

Simplify foreign exchange reserve management through real-time analytics and be able to invest in complex derivatives, structured products, credit products, and more.

Rajesh Saxena, CEO, Global Consumer Banking (iGCB), Intellect Design Arena, says,“Our state- of-theart treasury solution processes USD 15 Trillion worth of transactions every month for banks globally. iQuantum Treasury Solution 23 is a significant leap forward in central banking technology. It empowers central banks to harness the potential of futuristic UI/UX enabled with cutting-edge technologies, realtime analytics, and precise data to navigate the complexities of a rapidly evolving market landscape. This future-ready solution will revolutionise the way central banks manage their reserve portfolios and empower them to evolve as per changing policy needs.”

