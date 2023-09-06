Endoscopic Clips Market Size To Rise Worth Us$ 997.2 Million At Cagr 7.4% By 2033 X Herald

Among variapplications, the hemostasis segment is anticipated to account for the leading share in the market. Demand in the segment will continue rising as endoscopic clips offer good muscular adherence and tissue retention. Despite this, Fact.MR has projected the endoscopic marking segment to remain dominant through the forecast period owing to their increasing use in surgical procedures.

Among variend users, hospitals are estimated to channel the majority revenue backed by high patient footfall and a rising number of surgical procedures. Demand for advanced technologies to offer improved patient care and ensure shorter hospital stays will fuel the demand for endoscopic clips in hospitals.

Thanks research initiatives undertaken in the last few years, some of the leading companies were able to acquire approval from international organizations. For instance, Johnson & Johnson acquired critical pre-market approval for using computer-aided surgical sedation devices in endoscopic procedures.

Advent of robot assisted endoscopic procedures has enabled paradigm shift in the endoscopic devices market. These developments are at the epicenter of the rising demand for endoscopic clips.

Regionally, North America is projected to retain its dominance on account of increasing investments in research and development activities along with the robust presence of key market players. As per Fact.MR, North America is estimated to account for 2/5th of the overall market share.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has significant consequences on the endoscopic clips market. In general, endoscopy departments face a significant risk for the diffusion of respiratory diseases that can be spread through an airborne route. This includes aspirations of oral and fecal material via endoscopes.

Important endoscopic clips manufacturers are taking considerable precautions. Cook Medical, a leading endoscopic clips market player, is ensuring that critical medical supplies are not disrupted. Employees are encouraged to work remotely and any outside visits to the manufacturing facility are strongly discouraged.

Key takeaways:



Growth Drivers:



The global endoscopic clips market is bolstered by rapid technological advancements in imaging techniques. Introduction of automation and robotics in endoscopic surgeries is anticipated to provide a tremendincrease in the endoscopic clips market.

Competitive Landscape

Leading endoscopic clip manufacturers are focusing on launching new products with advanced capabilities that are estimated to promote their sales potential and drive revenue generation over the coming years.



In March 2022, MicroPort Urocare Medical Technology (Jiaxing) Co. Ltd., a subsidiary of MicroPort Scientific Corporation dedicated to the production and sales of diagnostic and treatment devices for gastrointestinal interventions, urology, etc., announced that it had received marketing approval for its Ruyi Clip. China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) approved the single-use hemostatic clip device and opened up commercialization opportunities for the company.

In January 2022, Cook Medical, an American manufacturer of medical devices, unveiled its Instinct PEndoscopic Clipping Device with better functionality and extended indications. In July 2020, Olympus, a leading name in the endoscopy marketplace, announced the commercial availability of its EZ Clip endotherapy device, which is a rotatable and reloadable hemostasis clip designed to control bleeding and defect closure in gastrointestinal procedures.

Key Companies Profiled



CONMED Corporation

Boston Scientific Corporation

OveEndoscopy AG

Cook Medical

OlymCorporation Medtronic

Key Segments of Endoscopic Clips Industry Research



By Application :



Endoscopic Marking



Hemostasis





Mucosal/Sub-mucosal Defects





Bleeding Ulcers





Bleeding Arteries



Polypectomy Sites

Others

By End User :



Hospitals



Ambulatory Surgical Centers



Clinics

Others

By Region :



North America



Latin America



Europe



APAC MEA

