Morocco's Bayt Al-Quds Agency Organizes Summer Camp For Jerusalemite Children

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Photo feature by Mustafa Al-Muraini
RABAT, Sep 6 (KUNA) -- Morocco's Bayt Al-Quds Agency organized a summer camp for Jerusalemite children that offers variactivities including artistic, cultural and sports workshops, as well as visits to archaeological and historical monuments in variMoroccan cities.
The camp, organized under the patronage of Moroccan King Mohammed VI, and in partnership with the Ministry of Youth and Culture, aims to support the capabilities of the Jerusalemite children in preserving their identity and protect its Arab and Islamic sanctities.
Bayt Mal Al-Quds Agency was an initiative established in 1998 by the late King Hassan II of Moroand focuses on cultural, political, social, religiand human rights issues in Jerusalem. (end)
