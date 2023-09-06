Ukrainian Defenders Eliminate 610 Russian Invaders Over Last 24 Hours

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's defense forces killed about 266,290 Russian invaders between February 24, 2022 and September 6, 2023, including 610 in the past 24 hours.
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports. Read also: War update: Ukrainian aircraft launch 13 strikes on enemy forces
In addition, Ukraine's defense forces destroyed 4,497 (+8) enemy tanks, 8,682 (+12) armored combat vehicles, 5,685 (+36) artillery systems, 748 (+1) multiple rocket launchers, 505 (+1) air defense systems, 315 warplanes, 316 helicopters, 4,519 (+7) tactical unmanned aerial systems, 1,447 cruise missiles, 19 warships/cutters, 8,190 (+15) trucks and fuel tankers, and 852 (+1) pieces of specialized equipment.
Data on enemy losses are being clarified.
MENAFN06092023000193011044ID1107014702
