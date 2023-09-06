Ukrainian Defenders Eliminate 610 Russian Invaders Over Last 24 Hours

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

In addition, Ukraine's defense forces destroyed 4,497 (+8) enemy tanks, 8,682 (+12) armored combat vehicles, 5,685 (+36) artillery systems, 748 (+1) multiple rocket launchers, 505 (+1) air defense systems, 315 warplanes, 316 helicopters, 4,519 (+7) tactical unmanned aerial systems, 1,447 cruise missiles, 19 warships/cutters, 8,190 (+15) trucks and fuel tankers, and 852 (+1) pieces of specialized equipment.

Data on enemy losses are being clarified.