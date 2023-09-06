Enemy Fires 279 Shells At Kherson Region In Past Day, Injuring Three Civilians

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, said this in a Facebook post, Ukrinform reports.

"In the past day, the enemy carried out 65 instances of shelling, firing 279 projectiles from mortars, artillery, Grad MLRS, UAVs and aircraft. The enemy fired 18 shells at the city of Kherson," Prokudin said.

According to him, the Russian military targeted residential quarters in the region, as well as a mobile tower in Beryslav district.

As a result of Russian aggression, three civilians were injured.

As reported by Ukrinform, on September 4, the Russian army carried out 57 instances of shelling in Kherson region, injuring a child.