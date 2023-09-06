Ukraine's Air Defenses Shot Down 15 Shahed Uavs In Odesa Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's air defense forces shot down 15 Shahed UAVs in Odregion. Port and agricultural infrastructure facilities was hit.
The Defense Forces of Ukraine's South said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
"At night, the enemy once again attacked the south of Odwith combat drones. The air defense forces destroyed 15 unmanned aerial vehicles of the Shahed-136 type," the report says.
However, there were also hits. Read also: Missile attack on Kyiv : Ukrainian air defenses destroy all enemy targets
"Damage and fires have been recorded in several settlements of Podunavia. Port and agricultural infrastructure facilities have been damaged: agricultural enterprises, elevators, warehouses and administrative buildings. One civilian has received severe, non-life-threatening injuries," the report says.
Earlier it was reported that the Russian invaders attacked Izmail district of Odwith combat drones.
