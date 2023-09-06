Klymenko: At Night, Russians Attack Odesa And Kyiv Regions In Combined Manner

Ihor Klymenko, the Minister of Internal Affairs, reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"Another restless night for Ukrainians. The enemy combined attacked the Odand Kyiv regions," Klymenko said.

Rescuers worked at the sites of shelling in the Izmail district of the Odregion. One person was killed - an employee of a company.

In the Kyiv region, fires were reported in the Fastiv and Bucha districts as a result of falling rocket fragments.

The SES units promptly extinguished the fire. There were no casualties or injuries.

According to Ukrinform, at night on September 6, the enemy attacked Ukraine with air- and ground-based missiles and attack drones. Of the 33 targets recorded, air defense destroyed 23.