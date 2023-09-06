Assistant To President Of Azerbaijan Sends Open Letter To New York Times (Photo)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 6. Assistant to the
President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Department of
the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev has sent an open
letter to the New York Times, Trend reports.
Hajiyev wrote a post on on X (Twitter), regarding his
letter.
"I am sorry that the NYT, instead of being a fair platform for
all voices, has erected firewalls and bureaucratic barriers to
alternative views. "X" represents a stronger alternative, a free
and open platform against the information monopoly of some Western
media outlets conducting Soviet-style propaganda against my
country," he said.
"When we look at all these articles, including the NYT, we get
the impression that they are all written in one government studio
or PR company funded by the Armenian lobby and government," Hajiyev
noted.
